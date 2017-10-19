New Year's B2B Buying Guide
Cheers to a happy 2018!
Start the new year with the best tech & services for your business – brought to you by Y Combinator startups
A.I. for Business
SigOpt
Optimization as a Service for ML and AI
SigOpt is an API that seamlessly tunes AI, ML, and simulation model configuration parameters via an ensemble of optimization algorithms. This results in captured performance versus conventional techniques while also reducing the time and cost for developing and optimizing new models.
NanoNets
Machine learning API with less data
Just upload your data to NanoNets and get a machine learning API. No need to collect large amounts of data, hire a data scientist, or tune parameters for your model.
Email support@nanonets.com to get first month commercial usage free for your API
LiftIgniter
Machine learning to predict customer behavior
LiftIgniter is the machine learning personalization API. Predict in real-time what each individual will want to click on or buy next. Customers see an average of 80% improvement in core KPIs such as CTR and conversion proven with clear A/B tests.
For Your Engineers
Segment
Customer Data Infrastructure
Segment is the infrastructure for your customer data. Use one API to unlock 200+ tools for every team in your company. It's the last integration you'll ever do.
Foxpass
Automate growth. Let customers/partners promote/sell for you
Foxpass makes good security easy, giving you unified authentication across your servers, VPNs, and wireless networks. Foxpass also manages SSH keys, and provides an access control system that makes it simple to configure which engineers can access which systems. Need a VPN? Foxpass gives you a simple one for free!
3 months free with promo code YCB2B17
Sandbox Banking
Appstore for banks and credit unions
Sandbox works like a universal adaptor, plugging into a bank's existing systems making it easy and safe for other fintech companies to connect and access banking data.
Legal
Clerky
Easiest way for startups to get legal paperwork done safely.
Clerky has products for everything early-stage startups need, from formation to fundraising to hiring. Thousands of top startups use Clerky to do legal paperwork safely, so they can pass legal due diligence by investors and acquirers without issue. You can use Clerky on your own or with your attorney.
Ironclad
Powerful, enterprise software for modern legal teams
Ironclad is an enterprise software platform that streamlines contract creation processes and gives companies a single source of truth for their contracts and contract metadata. Legal teams at companies like Dropbox, Pinterest, HotelTonight, Glassdoor, Procore use Ironclad to get their contracts done more efficiently and accurately, and to maintain a single source of truth regarding their contents.
Finance & Accounting
Paid
Billing automation, solved.
Paid is a billing automation platform that helps businesses manage and scale their accounts receivable. With Paid, you can easily invoice customers for subscriptions or one-time payments, intelligently remind on unpaid balances, accept any payment method, view detailed reports and dashboards, and more.
25% off for 6 months
HelloSign
The most powerful platform for your business agreements
HelloSign’s digital workflow platform – which includes eSignature, digital workflow, and electronic fax solutions — helps over 55,000 companies and millions of people do business faster. HelloSign helps customers close deals faster, onboard new hires with ease, complete documents without error, and much, much more.
Use code YCMOOC25 for 25% off
Razorpay
The most complete payment solution for India
Razorpay enables businesses to accept, manage and distribute online payments. With developer friendly APIs, quick and easy activations and simple pricing, Razorpay has helped thousands of startups grow in India - the most dynamic digital economy in the world.
Contract Simply
Improving Financial/Accounting Services
Contract Simply is a cloud based software platform that helps lenders and developers manage the construction lending documentation and disbursement process. From bankers to subcontractors, we ensure monthly draw requests are collected, approved and paid easily and efficiently.
Abacus
Intelligent expense reporting
Abacus makes it effortless to reimburse employees, reconcile corporate cards, and automate your unique expense policy. Minimize processing time and manage your spend more efficiently with flexible, real time expense automation.
Sign up and get 3 months free
Veryfi
Collect business tax receipts, categorize and reconcile
Veryfi is an operating system for your business accounting. An intelligent system-of-record for your tax receipts, invoices & purchases. Veryfi automates your bookkeeping duties so you can meet your tax obligations and put an end to the burden of manual data entry.
30% Off with promo code YCGIFT17
For Your Sales Team
Streak CRM for Gmail
Streak is the only CRM integrated entirely within Gmail
Streak is the only CRM integrated entirely within your Gmail, and works alongside all your other G Suite applications. It can be used to track many business processes including sales, partnerships, customer support, hiring, deal flow, and much more.
First 30 days free + 30% off Yearly subscriptions
VoiceOps
VoiceOps is a conversation analysis tool for sales & support
VoiceOps is a conversation analysis tool for sales & support. It is the quickest way to identify winning call behaviors, and pinpoint where underperforming reps are missing the mark. Using call data, VoiceOps builds a playbook for success for more consistent, effective, and efficient performance across the team.
VoiceOps is offering the first month of service free of charge if you mention the YC Guide when you talk to one of our sales reps.
Upcall
Upcall provides on-demand phone calls for your startup
Upcall allows companies to create human-powered phone call tasks through its API and online SaaS. Scale your outreach to new and existing users in a quick and cost-effective way, with high-quality U.S. based callers.
First 100 contacts called for free
HipLead
Outbound email consulting + leads
HipLead helps B2B startups turn outbound sales into a profitable customer acquisition channel. In the last 2 years, they've helped 20+ YC startups and 200+ other SaaS companies (Zenefits, Lyft, Udemy etc).
33% off all Outbound email consulting and lead generation packages. Can be applied to 2018 campaigns.
Poll Everywhere
Presentations come to life with live polling and Q&A
With Poll Everywhere, your audience can interact with your slides to turn tired presentations into two-way conversations using live charts and digital Q&A. Popular within Corporate L&D, sales teams, and large events. Used by Jeff Bezos, Apple, and over 70% of the Fortune 500.
Call 800-388-2039 or email sales@polleverywhere.com and mention the YC B2B guide for a free month of unlimited service, worth $499 (no purchase required)
Scribe
The AI sales assistant that every inside sales team wants
This AI powered sales assistant works 24x7 to set appointments & fits seamlessly within your workflow. Scribe can be hired within 1 day & is the best sales hire you'll make - already trained, scalable, always personable.
For Your HR & Recruiting Teams
Checkr
We are a modern and compliant employment screening solution
Checkr is a background screening solution that leverages state of the art technology to improve speed, accuracy and compliance in the background check process. Through its software, Checkr is able to deliver a simplified and automated workflow for screening that leads to a better candidate experience.
10% off
Headstart
Use ML to inclusively & effectively identify talent
Headstart is an ML platform that helps you identify the best-suited candidates for your opportunities in minutes, rather than weeks, stack-ranking applicants according to culture, value & skill requirements, allowing you to focus on top candidates & to move to adopting a broader set of successful-outcome factors.
20% standard pricing for life
Rippling
Throw Away Your New Hire Checklist
With the click of a button, rippling gets new hire paperwork signed, sets up new hires with payroll and benefits, ships them their pre-configured computer, and creates their account in GSuite, salesforce, Github, slack and 100 other systems.
Impraise
Performance management & real-time 360 feedback software
Impraise helps companies reimagine performance management by introducing more frequent performance feedback and development conversations. Give the gift of effective feedback to your employees this year!
Get 15% off the subscription license by contacting us before Jan. 1
Triplebyte
Hire the best engineers quickly
Triplebyte measures the technical skills of engineers looking to join a new company and matches them with companies that are hiring. We deliver companies a high conversion rate while saving their own engineers time wasted doing technical phone screens.
For Your Security Team
Wallarm
AI based API/web application security
Wallarm's AI-powered Application Security platform helps tech companies and modern enterprises protect web applications and APIs from a variety of threats, including OWASP Top 10, application DoS, application abuse, business logic attacks, and account takeover
50% off for the first year (up to 4 instances)
Apozy
NoHack stops phishing and malware in the browser!
Apozy NoHack is a browser extension that eliminates web-based phishing and malware attacks by learning browsing behavior and making malicious sites read-only. It deploys instantly and with no performance overhead, no broken user experience, and it stops 0-day attacks that aren't on any blacklists.
30% discount for a year!
Marketing
Lob
Lob is the best platform for Intelligent Direct Mail & Address Quality
UserGems
Get to know your customers
UserGems tells you who your customers are. For each customer you get a full profile including their profession, social media channels and number of followers. This allows you to turn influential customers into advocates, personalize your support or even recruit the developers among your customers via targeted ads.
15% off through 12/31/17. Email christian@usergems.com after purchase and reference this deal
GrowSumo
GrowSumo's best in class software automates advocate, reseller, influencer, and channel partner programs. Simply point customers and partners to your program, and GrowSumo's software does the rest. Asset management, trigger-based emails, tracking and attribution, and automated partner payouts.
25% discount
Upbeat
On-demand PR platform that has helped over 400 companies
Upbeat uses their software platform to handle your PR with full transparency, accountability, and expert advice at a fraction of the price. They've helped over 400 companies with PR. Sign up today to see how Upbeat can help, whether you're a Fortune 500 company, startup, small business, or side project.
$50 off Annual Membership, which includes your first campaign with code YCB2B18
eCommerce
Stripe
Stripe builds the most powerful and flexible tools for internet commerce
Whether you’re creating a subscription service, an on-demand marketplace, an e-commerce store, or a crowdfunding platform, Stripe’s meticulously-designed APIs and unmatched functionality help you create the best possible product for your users. Hundreds of thousands of the world’s most innovative technology companies are scaling faster and more efficiently by building their businesses on Stripe.
Weebly
The best platform to build a website or online store. We make it easy to go from idea to success.
Weebly's powerful drag and drop website builder and guided set up get you to the finish line faster, no coding needed.
Strikingly
Ridiculously easy landing pages, e-commerce, and websites
Launch landing pages, sell products, and put your company online in minutes, not days. Strikingly is built to make your life easier.
ShipBob
Simple, fast, and affordable e-commerce fulfillment
ShipBob is an end-to-end fulfillment solution that provides warehousing and package delivery in 1-2 business days for online merchants. The software combines order and inventory management, as well as customer communication, and is fully integrated with leading e-commerce platforms. Learn more at ShipBob.com.
EasyPost
EasyPost helps businesses save money on shipping and create a better customer experience
EasyPost provides a simple, tech-forward solution for all shipping and fulfillment needs. Implement EasyPost's APIs to verify addresses, compare rates, buy and print shipping labels, track package movements, and run reports - or let EasyPost handle the shipping optimization through our tech-forward warehousing network.
Benefits & Perks
Carrot
Fertility benefits for modern companies
Carrot is a fertility benefits solution that helps modern companies offer egg freezing and IVF without breaking the bank. Compete with other top employers, and do it in a way that reflects your core values. All employees can use Carrot, regardless of age, sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity.
Mentat
Outplacement made for the fast-paced startup world
Letting people go is one of the hardest things a founder has to do even though it’s necessary for the survival of the company at times. Mentat Junction uses technology to make sure the people who took a bet on you are able to find their next role successfully when that happens.
20% discount on outplacement services with the code YCJUNCTION20
Kip
Therapy benefit for teams
Give employees immediate access to high quality therapy near their home or office. A Kip mental health benefit helps employees manage stress, recover from burnout, and build skills to perform at their best.
Free stress management workshop with any plan
Fond
Employee Recognition, Perks, and Sentiment Measure
Fond offers an employee engagement platform that helps companies develop a more motivated and productive workforce. Our product offerings include Rewards and Recognition, Perks and Discounts, and Employee Surveys.
1 month free for referencing this B2B Buying Guide
Improving Education & Academia
SchoolMint
Strategic enrollment management for PreK-12 school systems
SchoolMint partners with PreK-12 school systems to deliver a better student enrollment experience for families and administrators. SchoolMint's online and mobile solutions streamline all aspects of school enrollment: Family Outreach, Application & Lottery, Registration, and Year-Round Forms & Communications.
One Month
Learn to code online in 30 Days
Have an idea? Build it yourself. Chris & Mattan are two Columbia University professors that have taught over 60,000 students how to code with their fun and engaging videos. It's 2017, and time to get your team digitally literate! One Month is the best first month of HTML, JavaScript, Wordpress, Python, and more.
Take 50% off any One Month course with this link: https://www1.onemonth.com/yccyber17/
Improving Healthcare
dr chrono
The first and best iPad EHR with full service RCM solutions
A practice management platform that focuses on making doctors the best doctors that they can be. dr chrono is the first and best iPad based EHR charting solution paired with full service revenue cycle management so that doctors can focus on their patients while knowing their insurance claims are taken care of.
Catering & Facilities
MobyDish
Catering for people with taste
Looking for delicious catering for breakfast, lunch or dinner? Trying to organize your next happy hour or special event? MobyDish is your new one-stop shop for all your catering needs! Order from handpicked restaurants, curated menus, track our awesome drivers and feel the MobyLove for the holidays!
Use code: MobyGiftYC
UpKeep
Beautiful easy to use mobile software for maintenance teams
Communicate with your facility management team with ease and organize work orders and tasks with UpKeep today! UpKeep allows users to snap a picture of a broken piece of equipment, create a work order, and send it off to the maintenance team for repair - all from a mobile device.
Get 10% off any subscription plan with code YCUPKEEP17
Bannerman
Security Guards for Businesses
Bannerman Security helps property, office, and commercial facility managers to keep their people and properties safe and secure. The company serves thousands of properties, residential complexes, retail and office spaces, and manufacturing and fulfillment facilities in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
ZeroCater
Catering, snacks, and beverages for your office
ZeroCater is the easiest way to feed your office, whether that's catering for a special occasion, saving your employees time with on-site lunches, or stocking your team's favorite snacks.
Zesty
Tailored office meal programs for your team
Zesty empowers companies to be healthier and more productive by creating tailored, world-class food programs for offices with 20 to 1000+ employees. We offer the reliability and hospitality of an in-house caterer combined with the variety of dozens of cuisines.
Eden
Office cleaning and facilities services marketplace
Eden is the leading office management platform –– with top office cleaning, handymen, IT support, snacks and more. We also have free software that makes it easy for your office manager to solicit requests from your team.
Manufacturing
AON3D
AON-M2: An industrial 3D printer for advanced materials
3D print functional parts out of useful materials. The AON-M2 is a large-volume, industrial 3D printer built for high-performance thermoplastics, like PEEK, ULTEM, ABS, Polycarbonate and more.
Voodoo Manufacturing
Custom part manufacturing, easier than ever before
Voodoo Manufacturing makes it easier than ever to turn your best ideas into physical products. Our 3D printing factory can make up to 10,000 plastic parts in astonishingly short periods of time whether you're making a promotional product for your next event, or a mechanical component for your newest product.
SnapEDA
Build circuit boards faster with instant parts
SnapEDA is the Internet's first parts library for circuit board design. Over 70,000 hardware designers rely on them to bring their products to life quickly and reliably, making everything from smartwatches to drones.
Email info@snapeda.com and mention the YC holiday gift guide to get one free InstaPart credit (24h part request)
Productivity & Communications
Dropbox
Work better, safer, together
Fibo
Software that makes field teams happier and more engaged
Fibo is a flexible system that digitizes field work, surfaces real-time insights, and improves team communication. Through a combination of automation and real-time feedback Fibo empowers and engages field teams. The end result is happier employees, time savings, and more billable hours in the field.
Mention YC Holiday Guide to get a free upgrade from Basic to Pro, for your first year
Front
Shared inbox for teams
Front brings all your communication channels — email, Twitter, Facebook, SMS, and live chat — into one place and helps your team collaborate around every message.
Daily
Simpler video conferencing, on your branded URL
Daily is a new approach to video conferencing. Quickly set up your team on a customized URL, to reflect your brand. Daily is simple team management, no downloads, dial-in numbers for every call, screen sharing, and up to 50 people in a meeting. Join any call from your web browser, or a TV.
Double Robotics
Telepresence robot for remote workers
Double gives you a physical presence at work or school when you can't be there in person.
$500 off for YC founders (dble.me/ycfounders)
Polymail
Email productivity platform for teams
Polymail is an all-in-one email platform that helps teams increase sales outreach, conversion, and productivity. With built-in email tracking, follow-up reminders, CRM integration, and more, Polymail enables your team to focus on the right prospects and close them more efficiently.
Get 20% off 1 year of Teams or Enterprise with promo code YCNEWYEAR
Mattermost
Open source Slack-alternative
Mattermost helps thousands of companies dramatically increase agility, efficiency and innovation with an open source, Slack-alternative that meets the needs of regulated enterprises, including banking, insurance, aerospace, manufacturing, government and defense.
Zapier
Easy automation for busy people.
Corporate Gifts
VINEBOX
Wine by the glass. Delivered.
VINEBOX is a premium wine club that allows you to discover limited-production wines by the glass. Every month their obsessed sommeliers hand-select three pours and send them straight to your gift recipient's door.
10% off with promo code YC10
Goldbely
The best gourmet food and gifts delivered nationwide
Goldbely delivers specialty foods from some of the best-loved restaurants and markets around the U.S, in the form of gifts, gift cards, or subscriptions (!!). Send pizza from NY, ribs from St. Louis, or a macaron-a-month box from New Orleans to the foodie on your list.
Gemnote
Premium, customized gifts for your company
Gemnote curates and sends premium customized gifts to your employees & clients. They help businesses like Airbnb, Facebook, Google and Stripe connect with people and make lasting impressions.
$100 off your first custom order. Mention YC2018 to redeem.
Stock Your Breakroom
Oh My Green
Healthy and happy employees via snacks, bev, catering & more
Oh My Green helps companies revolutionize the way employees eat, think about, and experience food--providing everything from kitchen design, equipment, to deliveries and stocking. All tied together with a simple, intuitive tech platform that maintains budgets easily. Join cos like Apple, Lyft, and Slack.
15% off first month of MK & catering service or 50% off first month of box program | Get started today
Craft Coffee
Fresh-roasted coffee on delivery
Craft Coffee is a subscription service that delivers gourmet coffee each month, personally tailored to each customer's preferences. A thoughtful gift for any coffee enthusiast!
10% off any new coffee plan with promo code YC2016
Sudden Coffee
Sudden Coffee is the easiest way to get pour-over style coffee wherever you are. Mix Sudden with hot or cold water for radically delicious coffee in an instant. With a Sudden membership plan, your loved one won't have to worry about running out of coffee again.
teaBOT
The next evolution of tea in the workplace
Give your tea program a boost with the biggest innovation in tea since the tea bag! teaBOT is the perfect addition for any break room of 100+ employees. Your staff will love the ability to customize their own blends in seconds, and enjoy the quality and freshness you can only get from premium loose leaf tea.
Mention this YC Gift Guide for a free trial in your office (100+ person office, timing and availability vary)
Stock Your Restroom
L.
Period products without the harmful chemicals
Give the gift of self care with personal care products without the harmful chemicals. L. products include 100% organic cotton tampons, pads and liners through an online subscription. For every product purchased, L. makes one accessible to a girl in need.
Get 20% OFF our organic cotton tampons, pads, liners with code WELCOME20.
The Flex Company
Revolutionizing periods by replacing the tampon
The Flex Company is revolutionizing periods with a better, safer, cleaner alternative to tampons. Flex offers monthly subscriptions and is great for those who suffer from menstrual bloating, cramping, or leaking.
Free 8 count FLEX when you get a FLEX Plan (pay just $3.95 shipping)
Services
Instacart
Groceries delivered from your favorite local stores
Instacart delivers groceries to your office in as little as one hour, which is perfect when you need a few extra bottles of wine for a party or simply don't have enough time to shop.
Your first delivery is free
Doblet
Stay charged everywhere you go
Doblet solves the phone battery problem by providing on-demand phone charging at bars, cafes, restaurants, hotels, festivals, and events.
Pretty Instant
Professional photography on demand
In just a few minutes, you can hire a professional photographer from Pretty Instant to capture scenes from your company holiday party or baby's first gift unwrapping, or to take family portraits for this year's holiday cards.
10% off all photography services of 1.5 hrs or more
Business Travel
Airbnb
Use Airbnb for business travel
Business Travel Ready homes give your team access to reliable wifi, 24-hour check-in, laptop-friendly workspaces and more. Companies are able to manage employee travel on a single dashboard.
Flightfox
Travel hackers helping road warriors travel better for less
Flightfox is a platform for companies to book and manage their travel. They combine technology with human expertise to save more than any competitor, guaranteed! Flightfox searches 100s of suppliers, uses your credit card points, maximizes elite benefits and provides localized support on five continents.
Waived setup and custom report fees
NexTravel
Save time and money with simplified business travel
NexTravel makes booking and managing your business travel simple. You can take the pain out of booking and managing travel for work, eliminate the need for costly travel agents, and remove the headache of filing expense reports.
Two free months of NexTravel Premium. Use discount code YCHOLIDAYGIFT when upgrading.
Agriculture & Farming
Tule
Crop stress and irrigation sensor for farmers
Helping wine grape and almond farmers optimize yield and quality. Answers two questions for the grower: How stressed are my plants? How much water should I apply to optimize yield or quality?
Customer Service
Next Caller
Better Customer Experience with Real-Time Call Verification
Business are too often forced to choose between customer experience and security. Increase trust in the phone channel with real-time call verification. Instantly verify over 75% of all calls to make life easier on customers and agents, while isolating high-risk callers to lower costs and stop phone fraud.
YC Nonprofit Donations
Zidisha
Kiva without the middleman
Zidisha is a person-to-person microlending movement. Your gift card recipient chooses projects in developing countries to fund, then receives updates from the entrepreneurs as they make progress on their dreams (and repay your loan). A $50 donation to Zidisha funds $750 worth of loan projects over five years.
One Degree
Revolutionizing how the poor access resources
Donate in support of One Degree and you'll provide greater access to resources and a path out of poverty to your neighbors in the Bay Area who are struggling.
CodeNow
Creating the developers of the future
CodeNow diversifies the talent pipeline of students pursuing computer science and technology. They lower the barriers associated with tech by exposing students to programming at a tender age, meaning kids get to explore a wide range of options and opportunities otherwise closed to them.
SIRUM
SIRUM recycles unexpired medicine
SIRUM helps orgs like pharmacies and nursing homes donate, instead of destroying their unused medicine. They put it in a box and we coordinate ALL donation logistics, getting it to someone who couldn't otherwise afford the medicine they need to stay healthy. SIRUM is working to get the $5B of surplus medicine that goes to waste to the 1 in 4 people who can't afford medicine they need in the U.S.
New Story
Give a home for the holidays to help families thrive
New Story helps people get out of survival mode living through the foundation of safe housing. 100% of your donation will go to home construction, and the New Story team will send a video of the exact family you fund when they move into their new home - a gift that keeps giving. All donations are tax deductible.
CareMessage
Improves health literacy and self-health management
Customers use CareMessage to communicate critical health information to their patient populations, and they are not alone. Our team of experts is here to help them develop the best strategies to reach their patients. From appointment reminders to health education, we partner with healthcare organizations to bring mobile technologies to the underserved.
Vote.org
Provides everything you need to vote
Vote.org uses technology to simplify political engagement, increase voter turnout, and strengthen American democracy.
The Centre for Effective Altruism
Combining Empathy with Evidence
Donate more effectively through philanthropic funds managed by experts.
New Incentives
Help immunize infants against deadly diseases
Your donation encourages poor mothers in rural West Africa to vaccinate their infants against deadly diseases. 1.5 million children under five lose their lives to vaccine-preventable diseases each year. Often poor mothers cannot afford the transport to clinics and the associated loss in earnings from small-scale trading or farming. This is why we provide cash transfers to mothers that vaccinate their children on five occasions during the first year after delivery.
mRelief
Over 200,000 families connected to social services and counting
mRelief has built an easy-to-use platform on web and text messaging for families to find out if they qualify for food stamps. We text 10 simple questions that take less than 5 minutes to answer. Over 100,000 families in 42 states have used mRelief to secure food stamps and other public support.
ACLU
Help Protect Civil Liberties
Donate to the ACLU today to help protect the rights and liberties of people across the country. Right now, we're protecting free speech and the right to protest, defending reproductive freedom, fighting anti-LGBT discrimination, safeguarding the rights of refugees and immigrants.
Watsi
Building technology to finance healthcare for everyone
We’re a small team building technology to make universal health coverage possible.
Our programs, Watsi Crowdfunding and Watsi Coverage, use technology to help create a world where everyone has access to care — whether that’s a life-changing surgery or a check-up.
